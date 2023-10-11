Argyle Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,634 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,634 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.7% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 35,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 213.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 481,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,031,000 after purchasing an additional 327,676 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,481,000. Alpha Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 319,393 shares of company stock worth $19,467,980 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on KO. Wedbush boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.73.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.31. 7,890,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,352,731. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.72%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

