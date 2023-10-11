Argyle Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,130 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. American National Bank grew its position in Waste Management by 1,459.9% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Simmons Bank grew its position in Waste Management by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.08.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.70. 427,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $173.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.92.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

