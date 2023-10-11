Argyle Capital Management Inc. Sells 540 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Hershey comprises 1.6% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSY. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Price Performance

HSY stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.52. 508,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,956. The company has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.51 and its 200 day moving average is $241.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $190.13 and a 12-month high of $276.88.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. StockNews.com began coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hershey

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total transaction of $3,402,141.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,751 shares in the company, valued at $26,678,316.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $321,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,999,057.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total value of $3,402,141.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,678,316.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,433 shares of company stock worth $4,069,591. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.