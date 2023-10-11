Argyle Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,450 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,584 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,450 shares during the quarter. PulteGroup comprises 2.1% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $5,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in PulteGroup by 98.1% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Performance

PulteGroup stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.83. 750,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,654,265. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $86.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.48 and its 200 day moving average is $73.06.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 29.58%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.