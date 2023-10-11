Argyle Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Genuine Parts makes up 1.7% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after acquiring an additional 481,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,189,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,209,476,000 after buying an additional 171,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,531,000 after buying an additional 185,529 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 388.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,241,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,159,000 after buying an additional 2,577,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $497,089,000 after buying an additional 36,774 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GPC traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $146.34. 209,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,919. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.76 and its 200-day moving average is $158.86. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $139.66 and a 1-year high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

GPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Northcoast Research started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $191.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.63.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

