Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives $64.07 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.07.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARVN. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $81.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $70.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

In related news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $32,292.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,846.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Arvinas by 1,015.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Arvinas by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Arvinas by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $19.69 on Wednesday. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $57.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.80.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.40. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 191.63% and a negative return on equity of 55.09%. The company had revenue of $54.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

