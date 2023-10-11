Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Acquired by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned about 0.44% of Ashland worth $20,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Ashland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland in the first quarter worth $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ashland by 624.0% in the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ASH. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ashland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ashland from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ashland from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ashland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ashland from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ashland news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 7,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total value of $680,723.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,392.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Stock Performance

Shares of Ashland stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.95. The company had a trading volume of 108,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Ashland Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.50 and a 1-year high of $114.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.64 million. Ashland had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Ashland’s payout ratio is 35.16%.

Ashland declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 21.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ashland Profile

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Further Reading

