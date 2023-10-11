AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.
AT&T Stock Performance
Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $14.87. 7,613,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,527,023. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.98%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.
About AT&T
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
