Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Citigroup

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ALV. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autoliv in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Autoliv from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Autoliv from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.08.

Shares of NYSE ALV traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.80. 192,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,402. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.70. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $68.53 and a twelve month high of $103.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leif Johansson sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $1,060,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,089.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Autoliv by 188.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,468,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $510,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,146 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 185.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,904,000 after buying an additional 945,517 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,916,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Autoliv by 292.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,146,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,794,000 after acquiring an additional 854,212 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Autoliv by 114.8% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 898,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,853,000 after acquiring an additional 480,112 shares in the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

