AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock Position Lifted by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 634.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,273 shares during the quarter. AutoZone comprises about 0.8% of B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of AutoZone worth $35,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 60.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in AutoZone by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,835.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,721.00 to $2,742.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,793.95.

AutoZone Trading Down 1.0 %

AZO stock traded down $26.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,550.60. The stock had a trading volume of 33,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,392. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,212.64 and a 52 week high of $2,750.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,516.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,524.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.66.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $40.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.35 EPS for the current year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Stories

