B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 11,317 Shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 684,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,317 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.70% of SRH Total Return Fund worth $9,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the third quarter worth about $933,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SRH Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in SRH Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,507,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth $999,000. 14.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SRH Total Return Fund alerts:

SRH Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

STEW stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.00. 7,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,472. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $13.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.03.

SRH Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

About SRH Total Return Fund

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd.

(Free Report)

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SRH Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRH Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.