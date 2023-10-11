B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 29,514 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,980 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 29,514 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $9,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 86.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,450 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,097,000 after purchasing an additional 250,445 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 108.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,420 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth $678,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 44.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,215 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,304,000 after buying an additional 111,208 shares in the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AEM traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.21. The company had a trading volume of 824,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,485. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.10. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 31.13%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.