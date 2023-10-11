B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 329,017 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 238.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 466,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 329,017 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $15,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 1,391.8% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSX. Argus boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.95.

CSX Stock Down 0.1 %

CSX stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,276,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,126,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. CSX’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

