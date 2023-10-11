B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,387 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $15,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in Mastercard by 282.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 86,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,839,000 after buying an additional 63,528 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,887,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $6,970,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Mastercard by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 168,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 10.1% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $399.48. The stock had a trading volume of 445,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,547. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $418.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $402.51 and its 200-day moving average is $387.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on MA

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,426.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 418,446 shares of company stock valued at $166,076,098 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.