B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,488 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $13,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2,180.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter.

BNDX traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,244,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,836. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.87 and a 1 year high of $49.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.0793 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

