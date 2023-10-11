B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 375.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,368 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,245 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 1,666.7% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 173.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,682,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,953,986. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $155.26. The firm has a market cap of $118.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.46 and its 200 day moving average is $134.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.44.

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

