B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $19,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,267,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,219,000 after acquiring an additional 284,548 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 55.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 108,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after buying an additional 38,635 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $306,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

BATS:QUAL traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.95. 1,928,718 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.58.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

