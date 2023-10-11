B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $12.35 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,238 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $12,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,364,142,000 after purchasing an additional 196,151,351 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,481,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,471,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,112,000 after buying an additional 482,483 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 267.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 354,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,664,000 after buying an additional 257,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,937,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.76. 51,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,809. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $188.23 and a twelve month high of $240.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.50.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

