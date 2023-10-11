B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $14.14 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 304.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,161 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,082 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $14,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 87,430.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,211,847,000 after acquiring an additional 12,682,662 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $911,554,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,869,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,133,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in American Express by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,356,786 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,048,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,053 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.44.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.41. The company had a trading volume of 522,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,255. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The company has a market capitalization of $110.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.84.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is 24.42%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

