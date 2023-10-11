B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $22.16 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 168.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 62,634 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $22,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 99,178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,646,013,000 after purchasing an additional 308,876,983 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 83,875.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after buying an additional 7,532,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,351,778,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 216.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,690,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $228,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,455 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Amgen by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,456 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Amgen from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $9.60 on Wednesday, hitting $280.85. 1,673,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,115. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $260.40 and a 200-day moving average of $241.96. The stock has a market cap of $150.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.45%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

