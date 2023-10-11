B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $26.18 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 473,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,401 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 0.6% of B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $26,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,574,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,010,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835,854 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,129 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $460,136,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,668,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,091 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock remained flat at $53.59 during trading on Wednesday. 947,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,530,399. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $56.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.68 and its 200-day moving average is $54.73.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

