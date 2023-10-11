B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $29.75 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.7% of B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after buying an additional 199,871,215 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after purchasing an additional 28,582,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $347,821,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $399.22. 1,496,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,836,551. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $422.15. The company has a market cap of $319.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $396.22.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.