B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $33.30 Million Stock Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,398,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,315 shares during the period. ProShares Short S&P500 comprises about 0.7% of B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 1.54% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $33,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 6,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Performance

ProShares Short S&P500 stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.26. 11,615,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,805,617. ProShares Short S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average is $14.38.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

