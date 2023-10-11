B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $46.37 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.0% of B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $46,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Absolute Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.3% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 87.3% in the second quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,527,000 after acquiring an additional 18,331 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $369.97. 17,042,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,416,781. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $367.39 and its 200-day moving average is $353.64. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.