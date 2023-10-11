B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 112.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 155,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 82,270 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $17,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 411,469.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 471,880,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,751,918,000 after purchasing an additional 471,765,932 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $1,252,070,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $1,594,894,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 123.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,254,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,985,181,000 after acquiring an additional 11,195,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7,396,755.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,728,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $855,460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728,172 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,861,240 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.03.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $108.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,891,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,690,629. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

