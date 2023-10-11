B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 139.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,633 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $19,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1.7% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,277,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 122.7% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 13.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $389.97. 349,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,336. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $403.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $396.53. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 33.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 15.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on DE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.93.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

