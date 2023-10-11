B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,969 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $11,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 105.5% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 198.0% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWP stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,584. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $75.88 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.