B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,187 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $14,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $428.92. 123,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,350. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $462.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $427.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $417.28. The company has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

