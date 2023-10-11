B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 16,764 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,764 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $26,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $249,808,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 252.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,493. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.14. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $46.86.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1336 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

