B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 27,453 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 279.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,453 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE DHR traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $216.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,725. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.94. The company has a market capitalization of $160.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $208.96 and a 52 week high of $281.54.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DHR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.93.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

