B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 43,622 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,622 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $8,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTSM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,687,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,020 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,211,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,204,000 after buying an additional 273,367 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,598,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,184,000 after buying an additional 109,770 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,818,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,449,000 after acquiring an additional 263,919 shares during the period. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 2,097,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 602,963 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTSM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.52. 204,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,614. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.26 and a twelve month high of $59.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.55 and a 200 day moving average of $59.58.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

