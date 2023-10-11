B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at $3,257,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 400,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $114,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Stryker by 0.6% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Stryker by 28.6% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.77.

Stryker Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $13.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $261.04. 1,502,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,070. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $281.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.54. The firm has a market cap of $99.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $203.23 and a 12-month high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

