B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,411 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $10,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $985,132.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $5,246,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $985,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,246,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,051,533.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,469 shares of company stock valued at $43,287,670 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.62.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $248.50. 324,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,191. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $248.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.97.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.98%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

