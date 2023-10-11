B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,093 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $14,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the second quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 3,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.07.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.22. The stock had a trading volume of 711,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.22 and a twelve month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

