B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $16,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 723 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% in the first quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE TMO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $496.04. The company had a trading volume of 241,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,802. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $609.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $526.17 and a 200 day moving average of $535.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.51 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total transaction of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,512,698. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at $74,512,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

