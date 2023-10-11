B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,036 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 0.6% of B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $27,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,166,000 after purchasing an additional 30,551,322 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $284,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $234,861,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,507.8% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,629,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,135,000 after buying an additional 4,341,992 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VEA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,018,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,025,715. The firm has a market cap of $108.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $47.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.69.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

