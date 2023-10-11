B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 16,125 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,125 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,444,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,988,574. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The firm has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.19 and its 200-day moving average is $40.48.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

