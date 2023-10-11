B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 17,494 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,494 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Scott Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock

Shares of BSV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.18. The stock had a trading volume of 842,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,690. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.77. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

