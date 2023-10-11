B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,757 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $23,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $862.14. 289,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,317. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $923.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $853.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $787.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 56.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.52.

View Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.