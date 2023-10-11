B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 2,350 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $11,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Absolute Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. EQ LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 11,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 133,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,966,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.48. The company had a trading volume of 106,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,855. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $77.28 and a 1-year high of $101.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.3992 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

