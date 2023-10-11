B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 2,433 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.0% of B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $42,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.18 on Wednesday, hitting $173.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,074,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,050,237. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.79. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

