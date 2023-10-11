B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 24,636 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,636 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $20,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 85,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,953,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,013,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,599,000 after purchasing an additional 18,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 104,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,053,000 after buying an additional 21,440 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.17. 346,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,486. The company has a market cap of $66.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

