B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 24,797 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,881 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 24,797 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $13,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,343,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the second quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 32,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 816,448 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $30,364,000 after buying an additional 46,730 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 130,987 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 14,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 14,553 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE VZ traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.55. 6,241,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,766,527. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.21 and its 200-day moving average is $35.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th. Edward Jones cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Verizon Communications

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.