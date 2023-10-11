B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 31,893 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,893 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.9% of B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $86,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,817,000. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter.

VUG stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $281.69. 228,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,109. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $295.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.08.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

