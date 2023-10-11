B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 34,615 Shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,615 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 3.43% of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus worth $15,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 0.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 4.9% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

CSM stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.68. The stock had a trading volume of 54,932 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.57. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 52 week low of $57.15 and a 52 week high of $71.32.

The ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (CSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse 130\u002F30 Large Cap index. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort index of the 500 largest US stocks. It uses a set of rules to assign weights to each equity that add up to 130% long and 30% short exposure.

