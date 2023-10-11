B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 3,525 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $9,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYW traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.49. 99,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,853. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.71 and its 200-day moving average is $103.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $69.49 and a twelve month high of $114.17.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.