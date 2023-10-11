B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 394 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $8,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 58.0% during the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC now owns 120,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 16,568 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock remained flat at $50.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 193,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,646. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

