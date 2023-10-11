B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 49,474 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,474 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 2.12% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $9,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MNA. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1,361.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 357,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,345,000 after buying an additional 333,076 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2,115.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 198,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after acquiring an additional 189,679 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,942,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,612,000 after purchasing an additional 84,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 509,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,125,000 after purchasing an additional 73,428 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.54. The stock had a trading volume of 33,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,940. The company has a market capitalization of $479.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.41. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52 week low of $30.79 and a 52 week high of $31.96.

About IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

