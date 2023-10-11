B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 6,725 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,956 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 6,725 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.7% of B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $32,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2,050.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth about $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 451.9% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,097,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,565 shares of company stock valued at $11,547,190. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $262.98. 56,188,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,909,047. The company has a market cap of $834.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $250.00 and its 200 day moving average is $229.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.03.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.