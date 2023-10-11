Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.32.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.03. The stock had a trading volume of 13,489,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,545,109. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $25.47 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

